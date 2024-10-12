Atomi Financial Group Inc. Has $450,000 Position in AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU – Free Report) by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,907 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 7,864 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in AngloGold Ashanti were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the 1st quarter worth about $596,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in AngloGold Ashanti in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,002,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 5.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,396,216 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $75,396,000 after buying an additional 181,081 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 748.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 45,142 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 39,819 shares during the period. Finally, Oaktree Fund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 10.5% in the second quarter. Oaktree Fund Advisors LLC now owns 683,604 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,179,000 after buying an additional 64,993 shares during the period. 36.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AngloGold Ashanti Stock Performance

Shares of AU stock opened at $27.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.19. AngloGold Ashanti plc has a 12 month low of $15.60 and a 12 month high of $32.57.

AngloGold Ashanti Increases Dividend

AngloGold Ashanti ( NYSE:AU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The mining company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AngloGold Ashanti plc will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from AngloGold Ashanti’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.19. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AU. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “sector underperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a report on Monday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.67.

AngloGold Ashanti Profile

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, Australia, and the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita mine located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU – Free Report).

