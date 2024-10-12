273 Shares in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL) Bought by Atomi Financial Group Inc.

Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Markel Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Markel Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Markel Group by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC increased its holdings in Markel Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 539 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Markel Group by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 198 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Markel Group Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:MKL opened at $1,557.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.73. Markel Group Inc. has a one year low of $1,295.65 and a one year high of $1,670.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,557.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,558.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

Markel Group ( NYSE:MKL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $25.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.76 by $5.19. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. Markel Group had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 13.00%. Sell-side analysts predict that Markel Group Inc. will post 89.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham purchased 20 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,512.50 per share, for a total transaction of $30,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,787.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Markel Group from $1,435.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Markel Group from $1,590.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Markel Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,986.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,643.50.

About Markel Group

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

