Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Axiom Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 2,848,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,441,000 after purchasing an additional 147,952 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,759,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,575,000 after buying an additional 314,458 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,201,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,221,000 after purchasing an additional 47,227 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,184,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,432,000 after buying an additional 9,295 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 547,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,341,000 after acquiring an additional 18,649 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

VSS opened at $123.91 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $121.50 and its 200-day moving average is $119.22. The stock has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $99.03 and a twelve month high of $126.80.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

