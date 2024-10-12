Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) Stock Position Lifted by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Kennedy-Wilson were worth $583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 868,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,448,000 after buying an additional 205,890 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $774,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 1,238.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 704,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,047,000 after purchasing an additional 652,116 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 6,378.2% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 172,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 169,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old West Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 692,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,732,000 after purchasing an additional 50,474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Kennedy-Wilson from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 2nd.

Kennedy-Wilson Stock Up 1.5 %

KW opened at $10.74 on Friday. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.85 and a 12 month high of $14.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.98.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.12. Kennedy-Wilson had a negative return on equity of 13.90% and a negative net margin of 59.78%. The firm had revenue of $132.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Kennedy-Wilson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -24.37%.

Kennedy-Wilson Profile

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

