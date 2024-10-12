Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Cuts Stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC reduced its stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,711 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,765 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust were worth $593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GBAB. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust in the second quarter worth $34,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust in the second quarter worth $189,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust in the second quarter worth $208,000. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust in the second quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Benedetti & Gucer Inc. grew its stake in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 6.0% in the first quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 14,186 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Price Performance

NYSE GBAB opened at $16.80 on Friday. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a 12 month low of $14.22 and a 12 month high of $18.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.62.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Announces Dividend

About Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1257 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.98%.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

