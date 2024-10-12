Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) Shares Acquired by Atomi Financial Group Inc.

Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Free Report) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. MCIA Inc lifted its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 65,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Stock Up 0.1 %
FFC stock opened at $16.40 on Friday. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.90 and a 1 year high of $16.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.02.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Increases Dividend
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Company Profile
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- 3 Micro-Caps Set for Major Moves: Balancing Risk and Opportunity
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Autodesk Named a “Top Pick” by Morgan Stanley—Is It Time to Buy?
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- 4 Quirky ETFs With Big Potential for Impressive Gains
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.