Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $653,000 Stock Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 713 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Newmont in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Newmont in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Newmont in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Newmont by 1,310.4% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont in the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Price Performance

NEM stock opened at $54.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.40. The stock has a market cap of $62.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.50. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $29.42 and a 1 year high of $56.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Newmont Announces Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.10. Newmont had a negative net margin of 13.16% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -47.17%.

Insider Transactions at Newmont

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total transaction of $990,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,469 shares in the company, valued at $15,420,830.19. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total value of $990,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,420,830.19. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total transaction of $161,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,596 shares in the company, valued at $4,928,780.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,000 shares of company stock worth $3,434,640 over the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NEM shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Newmont from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Veritas upgraded shares of Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Argus upgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Newmont from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Newmont from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.31.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

