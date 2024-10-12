Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Cuts Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lessened its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 2.4% during the third quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 2,416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 2.5% during the second quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 5.9% during the third quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 3.3% during the third quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 70.9% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Allstate

In other Allstate news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $16,140,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,880,915.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Allstate news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $16,140,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,880,915.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Suren Gupta sold 45,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.28, for a total value of $8,114,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,942,790.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 238,305 shares of company stock worth $43,082,657. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Allstate from $191.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Allstate from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their target price on Allstate from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Allstate from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Allstate from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.24.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ALL

Allstate Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $188.24 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $113.04 and a 1 year high of $193.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $184.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.89.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $1.28. Allstate had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 5.03%. The firm had revenue of $15.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($4.42) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 33.61%.

About Allstate

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.