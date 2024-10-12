Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 21,457 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lowered its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 62.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,457 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona PSPRS Trust bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter worth $308,145,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,954,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595,780 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 338.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,588,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997,841 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,561,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,059,000 after acquiring an additional 104,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 234.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,419,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,862 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SRLN opened at $41.82 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.75. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $40.71 and a 1 year high of $42.13.

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

