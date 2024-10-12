American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Sold by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lessened its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 909 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its stake in American International Group by 199.2% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 359 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in American International Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 303.3% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 326.0% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total transaction of $144,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 279,238,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,058,834,596.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American International Group Stock Performance

Shares of AIG opened at $77.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.69 and a 12-month high of $80.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.73 billion, a PE ratio of -59.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.06.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.14). American International Group had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a positive return on equity of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -124.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AIG. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of American International Group from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on American International Group from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American International Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays initiated coverage on American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on American International Group from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.50.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

