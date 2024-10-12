Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,932 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WTW. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 520.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 417,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,765,000 after acquiring an additional 350,135 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 17.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,728,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,123,000 after purchasing an additional 261,562 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,006,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,904,000 after purchasing an additional 185,126 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 456.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 198,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,006,000 after purchasing an additional 162,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 161.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 190,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,032,000 after buying an additional 117,372 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Down 0.1 %

Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $290.03 on Friday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a one year low of $203.36 and a one year high of $303.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $287.67 and a 200 day moving average of $270.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $29.65 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.74.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on WTW shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $321.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $272.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $309.47.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

