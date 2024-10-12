First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB) Stake Boosted by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,071 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,870 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF were worth $565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,528,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 262,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,269,000 after acquiring an additional 36,968 shares during the period. Mainsail Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 15.6% in the second quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 249,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,996,000 after purchasing an additional 33,523 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 54,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 20,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF during the first quarter valued at $220,000.

FUMB stock opened at $20.13 on Friday. First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF has a 52 week low of $19.90 and a 52 week high of $20.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.10.

The First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (FUMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of US municipal debt with a targeted portfolio duration of less than one year. The fund seeks tax-exempt income and capital preservation.

