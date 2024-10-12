Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Stock Position Trimmed by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC decreased its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the second quarter worth $25,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Diageo by 777.3% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DEO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America upgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Diageo Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DEO opened at $134.71 on Friday. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $119.48 and a twelve month high of $161.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $131.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.34.

Diageo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

