Sanctuary Advisors LLC Takes Position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO)

Posted by on Oct 12th, 2024

Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGOFree Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 39,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Hershey Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $55,000.

Shares of CGGO stock opened at $30.49 on Friday. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.08 and a fifty-two week high of $30.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.18.

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

