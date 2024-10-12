Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Acquires 7,038 Shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PVAL)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PVAL – Free Report) by 79.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,863 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,038 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned about 0.11% of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $272,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 250.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 130,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,720,000 after buying an additional 92,916 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 37.9% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 59,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after buying an additional 16,267 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 636.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 689,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,634,000 after buying an additional 595,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 582,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,895 shares in the last quarter.

Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:PVAL opened at $38.37 on Friday. Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $27.68 and a twelve month high of $38.40. The company has a market cap of $577.39 million, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.34.

Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF Announces Dividend

Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were given a $0.121 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th.

The Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (PVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that provides exposure to large-cap value companies in the US. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. PVAL was launched on May 25, 2021 and is managed by Putnam.

