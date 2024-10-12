Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $569,000 Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 18.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 867 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 118.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Chris Bulman Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Price Performance

iShares Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $145.59 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.34. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.83 and a fifty-two week high of $150.57.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.2005 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

