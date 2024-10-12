Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 1,396 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,396 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJS. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. &PARTNERS purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $423,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 105.4% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $106.62 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.34. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $81.81 and a 12 month high of $111.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.