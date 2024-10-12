Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Buys 314 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,832 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in General Motors by 34.5% during the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 792 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its stake in General Motors by 56.1% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 626 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in General Motors by 3.5% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,804 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in General Motors by 0.6% during the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,624 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in General Motors by 1.6% during the second quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 15,233 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Motors alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on GM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on General Motors from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of General Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.16.

General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $47.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.79. General Motors has a 1-year low of $26.30 and a 1-year high of $50.50. The company has a market cap of $53.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.38, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.42.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.39. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 6.22%. The firm had revenue of $47.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. General Motors’s payout ratio is currently 5.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.11 per share, with a total value of $1,102,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 261,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,551,173.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 2,302 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total transaction of $108,907.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,942.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.11 per share, for a total transaction of $1,102,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 261,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,551,173.92. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.