20,528 Shares in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Acquired by Sanctuary Advisors LLC

Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 20,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,075,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HALO. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 96.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $53.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19, a current ratio of 7.41 and a quick ratio of 6.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.83 and a 1-year high of $65.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.73 and its 200 day moving average is $50.71.

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $231.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.94 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 195.80% and a net margin of 38.62%. Halozyme Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, CEO Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total value of $525,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 676,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,583,199.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total value of $525,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 676,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,583,199.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 5,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total value of $269,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $834,836.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,881 shares of company stock valued at $5,458,084 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 4th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Halozyme Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.44.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

