Sanctuary Advisors LLC Invests $1.02 Million in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GL. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Globe Life by 88.4% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Globe Life by 898.4% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 249.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mary E. Thigpen acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $90.20 per share, for a total transaction of $270,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,605 shares in the company, valued at $1,407,571. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on GL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Globe Life in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Globe Life from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Globe Life in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Globe Life has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.60.

Globe Life Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GL opened at $107.78 on Friday. Globe Life Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.95 and a 12-month high of $132.00. The company has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 21.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Globe Life Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.

Globe Life Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.68%.

Globe Life Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

