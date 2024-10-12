Sanctuary Advisors LLC Invests $1.02 Million in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GL. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Globe Life by 88.4% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Globe Life by 898.4% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 249.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director Mary E. Thigpen acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $90.20 per share, for a total transaction of $270,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,605 shares in the company, valued at $1,407,571. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Globe Life Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE GL opened at $107.78 on Friday. Globe Life Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.95 and a 12-month high of $132.00. The company has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.
Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 21.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Globe Life Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.
Globe Life Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.68%.
Globe Life Profile
Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.
