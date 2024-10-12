Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Shares Bought by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the second quarter worth $31,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 25.9% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $60.71 on Friday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $38.57 and a fifty-two week high of $64.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.46.

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 50.44% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The business had revenue of $299.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Wheaton Precious Metals’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.21%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $66.50 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.88.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

