Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Lowers Stake in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC decreased its position in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 74,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,054 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund were worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JOF. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,903,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,166,000 after purchasing an additional 395,290 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. increased its stake in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 0.3% in the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,068,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC lifted its position in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 26.2% during the second quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 360,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after buying an additional 74,904 shares during the period. Hara Capital LLC boosted its stake in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hara Capital LLC now owns 335,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after buying an additional 20,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matisse Capital grew its holdings in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 196.4% in the 2nd quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 246,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after buying an additional 163,319 shares during the period.

Get Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund alerts:

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of JOF stock opened at $7.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.78. Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.64 and a 1-year high of $8.34.

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Profile

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nomura Asset Management U.SA Inc It is managed by Nomura Asset Management Co, Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It invests in stocks traded on the Tokyo, Osaka and Nagoya Stock Exchanges, JASDAQ, Mothers, Hercules, Centrex, and other indices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JOF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.