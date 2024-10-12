Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Grows Holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 22.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,230 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,584 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 13.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,634,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184,380 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,732,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,839,000 after buying an additional 348,327 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,731,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,785,000 after buying an additional 257,285 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 25.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,404,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,981,000 after buying an additional 1,281,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 12.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,860,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,870,000 after buying an additional 536,715 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

BATS COWZ opened at $58.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.94.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

