Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $617,000 Stock Position in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Free Report) by 79.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 64,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,800 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in PureCycle Technologies were worth $617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Longview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PureCycle Technologies in the second quarter valued at $57,521,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors increased its stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 21.0% in the first quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 6,782,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,185,000 after buying an additional 1,178,570 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the second quarter worth about $3,121,000. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $964,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PureCycle Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $689,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on PCT. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.75.

Insider Transactions at PureCycle Technologies

In other news, major shareholder Sylebra Capital Llc bought 4,264,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.69 per share, with a total value of $20,000,003.17. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,050,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,006,638.64. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

PureCycle Technologies Price Performance

PureCycle Technologies stock opened at $9.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 1.63. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.38 and a 52-week high of $10.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.25.

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.13). On average, equities analysts predict that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

PureCycle Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

PureCycle Technologies, Inc engages in the production of recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled polypropylene resin that has multiple applications, including packaging and labeling for consumer products, piping, ropes, cabling, and plastic parts for various industries.

