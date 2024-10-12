Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 63.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,933 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Beacon Financial Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,605,000. Great Oak Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $339,000. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF stock opened at $208.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $200.87 and a 200-day moving average of $194.53. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $145.94 and a 52-week high of $209.04.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

