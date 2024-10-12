Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Reduces Position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC trimmed its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,329 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 6,355 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $547,000. SPC Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 32,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $300,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,510 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA RPG opened at $41.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.86 and a fifty-two week high of $41.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.65.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

