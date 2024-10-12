Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $794,000 Holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC cut its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RY. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 293.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the first quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE RY opened at $123.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $175.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $118.57 and a 200-day moving average of $109.51. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $77.90 and a 1-year high of $125.28.

Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Dividend

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Free Report ) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.40 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 12.28%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.028 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 50.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group started coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $151.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.50.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

