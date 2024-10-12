Diversified Trust Co Acquires New Shares in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP)

Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $243,000. Centennial Bank AR boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 42.1% in the second quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 99,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after acquiring an additional 29,331 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 9.7% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 786,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,790,000 after acquiring an additional 69,611 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 58,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 8,563 shares during the period. Finally, Grunden Financial Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Grunden Financial Advisory Inc. now owns 344,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,062,000 after purchasing an additional 11,016 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Price Performance

DIHP opened at $27.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.76.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.

