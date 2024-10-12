Diversified Trust Co Purchases 2,425 Shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)

Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Free Report) by 10.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,573 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Capitol Federal Financial were worth $155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CFFN. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 4.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,340,076 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $23,827,000 after buying an additional 203,200 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,494,969 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $8,207,000 after acquiring an additional 560,103 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 831,779 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,566,000 after acquiring an additional 182,683 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 644,737 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after purchasing an additional 41,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 8.2% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 362,528 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 27,442 shares during the period. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capitol Federal Financial Trading Up 3.4 %

CFFN stock opened at $5.82 on Friday. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.22 and a 52 week high of $6.82. The company has a market capitalization of $778.33 million, a PE ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Capitol Federal Financial Announces Dividend

Capitol Federal Financial ( NASDAQ:CFFN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.04). Capitol Federal Financial had a positive return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 33.33%. The business had revenue of $99.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.84%. Capitol Federal Financial’s payout ratio is -36.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CFFN shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Capitol Federal Financial from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Capitol Federal Financial from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

Capitol Federal Financial Profile

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

