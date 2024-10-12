Mather Group LLC. Decreases Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Mather Group LLC. lowered its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,489 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,559 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in CSX were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CSX. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in CSX by 149.1% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 17,208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 10,301 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC grew its stake in shares of CSX by 559.7% during the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 58,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 49,869 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its position in shares of CSX by 2.1% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 18,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 4.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 597,426 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,146,000 after acquiring an additional 23,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in CSX in the second quarter valued at about $867,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.
CSX Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $34.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.01. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $29.03 and a 1 year high of $40.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.04. The firm has a market cap of $68.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.19.
CSX Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.37%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
CSX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.19.
About CSX
CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.
