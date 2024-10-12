Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $786,000 Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lowered its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,222 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,408 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the second quarter valued at $31,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Williams Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Argus upgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Williams Companies from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.08.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total value of $90,580.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 304,200 shares in the company, valued at $13,777,218. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Williams Companies stock opened at $50.48 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $32.65 and a one year high of $50.53.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 27.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.55%.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Further Reading

