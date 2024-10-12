Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. lessened its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 43.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 616 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 131.1% in the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its position in Marriott International by 845.5% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Marriott International in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MAR. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Marriott International from $248.00 to $238.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Marriott International from $268.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Marriott International from $263.00 to $254.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Marriott International in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $267.00 price target for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.65.

Marriott International Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $262.63 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $234.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.11. The company has a market cap of $73.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.59. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.75 and a fifty-two week high of $264.14.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.01. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 239.60% and a net margin of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.37 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 25.20%.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR

