Diversified Trust Co Purchases 151,200 Shares of Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR)

Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR – Free Report) by 53.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 436,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,200 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Danimer Scientific were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Privium Fund Management B.V. raised its position in Danimer Scientific by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 75,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 30,398 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Danimer Scientific by 628.5% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 182,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 157,085 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Danimer Scientific by 125.8% during the 1st quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 177,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 99,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Danimer Scientific by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,070,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,526,000 after acquiring an additional 49,913 shares in the last quarter. 33.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Danimer Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DNMR opened at $0.42 on Friday. Danimer Scientific, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.29 and a 52-week high of $1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 4.52. The company has a market capitalization of $50.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Danimer Scientific ( NYSE:DNMR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.40 million. Danimer Scientific had a negative return on equity of 48.01% and a negative net margin of 325.87%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Danimer Scientific, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on DNMR. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Danimer Scientific from $1.25 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. TD Cowen cut shares of Danimer Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.

Danimer Scientific Profile

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petroleum-based plastics in the United States, Germany, Poland, Belgium, Austria, and internationally. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative under the Nodax brand name for applications in films, straws, cutlery, food containers, and others; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

