Diversified Trust Co Acquires Shares of 1,882 iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Stock Performance

DSI opened at $109.45 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.09. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 52-week low of $77.47 and a 52-week high of $109.59.

About iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

