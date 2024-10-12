Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $858,000 Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,167 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 0.3% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 31,286 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,609,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,720 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 1.5% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 6,076 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 3.4% during the first quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 16.2% during the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 697 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, insider William J. Doherty sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total value of $19,749,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $48,405,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,934,848 shares in the company, valued at $124,875,089.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total value of $19,749,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,516,000 shares of company stock worth $98,236,640. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on APH. Bank of America cut their target price on Amphenol from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Amphenol from $74.50 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amphenol currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.50.

Amphenol Price Performance

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $65.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.83. The company has a market cap of $78.97 billion, a PE ratio of 38.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $39.34 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 17th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 39.40%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

