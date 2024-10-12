Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Acquires 322 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,970 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,162,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,407,000 after buying an additional 29,640 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 908,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,265,000 after acquiring an additional 47,489 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 11.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 823,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,445,000 after purchasing an additional 87,450 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 10.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 630,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,546,000 after purchasing an additional 61,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 62.5% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 564,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,840,000 after purchasing an additional 217,159 shares during the last quarter.

CIBR stock opened at $62.52 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 52 week low of $43.51 and a 52 week high of $62.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.0108 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

