Diversified Trust Co Invests $42,000 in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP)

Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 18,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in E.W. Scripps by 1,619.1% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,203,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,918,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075,027 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in E.W. Scripps in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,833,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in E.W. Scripps by 1,154.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,404,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,550,000 after buying an additional 2,212,959 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in E.W. Scripps by 8.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 243,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 18,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in E.W. Scripps by 2,290.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 389,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 373,659 shares during the period. 67.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of E.W. Scripps from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on E.W. Scripps from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th.

E.W. Scripps Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SSP opened at $2.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79. The stock has a market cap of $237.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.85. The E.W. Scripps Company has a 1-year low of $1.68 and a 1-year high of $9.35.

E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $573.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.65 million. E.W. Scripps had a negative net margin of 11.06% and a positive return on equity of 2.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

About E.W. Scripps

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local television stations, national news, and entertainment networks in the United States. It operates through Local Media, Scripps Networks, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, sports, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations; runs network, syndicated, and original programming, and local sporting events; and provides core and political advertising services.

