Diversified Trust Co Acquires New Shares in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,861 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,235 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 31.1% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 6.4% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 76,280 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $9,948,000 after buying an additional 4,558 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 426 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weybosset Research & Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 92.0% during the 3rd quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 18,052 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 8,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ILMN opened at $145.54 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $89.00 and a one year high of $148.19. The company has a market cap of $23.18 billion, a PE ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $130.19 and a 200-day moving average of $120.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 68.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Illumina from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Illumina from $176.00 to $164.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays upgraded shares of Illumina from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Argus upgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $252.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Illumina currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.55.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

