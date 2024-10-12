Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Shares Sold by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. reduced its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VPU. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chemistry Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Price Performance

Shares of VPU stock opened at $170.71 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $166.52 and a 200 day moving average of $155.41. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1 year low of $123.31 and a 1 year high of $176.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.56.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

