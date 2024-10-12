Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Lowers Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lessened its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,278 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Axiom Advisory LLC raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 3,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at about $211,000. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.6% in the third quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. now owns 15,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the period. IAM Advisory LLC grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 10,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Compass Point lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.65.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, President Michael P. Lyons sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.58, for a total transaction of $1,997,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 199,095 shares in the company, valued at $36,151,670.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.48, for a total transaction of $224,156.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,233,217.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Michael P. Lyons sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.58, for a total transaction of $1,997,380.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 199,095 shares in the company, valued at $36,151,670.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,420 shares of company stock worth $4,212,785 over the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

NYSE PNC opened at $187.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $74.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $178.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.08. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.40 and a 1 year high of $189.17.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 15.53%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 16th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.60%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

