Diversified Trust Co Takes Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 862 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Electron Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 81,947.0% during the 2nd quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,669,757 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,729,223,000 after purchasing an additional 7,660,409 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of First Solar by 11.1% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,801,916 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $472,963,000 after purchasing an additional 279,719 shares during the period. Anomaly Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of First Solar in the second quarter valued at $53,752,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in First Solar by 2,429.1% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 174,530 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $39,350,000 after buying an additional 167,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forest Avenue Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in First Solar during the second quarter worth $30,962,000. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Solar Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR opened at $211.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $227.56 and its 200-day moving average is $221.11. First Solar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.21 and a 1 year high of $306.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.71 million. First Solar had a net margin of 31.98% and a return on equity of 17.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.53 EPS for the current year.

FSLR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on First Solar from $325.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. William Blair started coverage on First Solar in a report on Thursday, August 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on First Solar from $271.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on First Solar from $262.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Solar currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.44.

Insider Activity at First Solar

In other news, insider Patrick James Buehler sold 8,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total value of $1,913,418.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,896. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Patrick James Buehler sold 8,619 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total transaction of $1,913,418.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,896. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,885 shares of company stock worth $2,405,757. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

Featured Stories

