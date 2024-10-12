Diversified Trust Co Cuts Position in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT)

Diversified Trust Co decreased its position in shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Free Report) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,530 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Conduent were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Conduent during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Conduent during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Conduent by 1,084.3% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 14,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 13,153 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conduent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Williams & Novak LLC purchased a new stake in Conduent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.
Conduent Stock Performance
Shares of CNDT stock opened at $4.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $657.72 million, a P/E ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 1.47. Conduent Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $2.40 and a fifty-two week high of $4.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.55.
Conduent Company Profile
Conduent Incorporated provides digital business solutions and services for the commercial, government, and transportation spectrum in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and customer experience management, business operations, healthcare claims and administration, and human capital solutions.
