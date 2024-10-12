Diversified Trust Co Cuts Position in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT)

Diversified Trust Co decreased its position in shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Free Report) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,530 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Conduent were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Conduent during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Conduent during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Conduent by 1,084.3% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 14,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 13,153 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conduent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Williams & Novak LLC purchased a new stake in Conduent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Conduent Stock Performance

Shares of CNDT stock opened at $4.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $657.72 million, a P/E ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 1.47. Conduent Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $2.40 and a fifty-two week high of $4.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.55.

Conduent Company Profile

Conduent ( NASDAQ:CNDT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $811.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.33 million. Conduent had a net margin of 0.88% and a negative return on equity of 7.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. Analysts expect that Conduent Incorporated will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Conduent Incorporated provides digital business solutions and services for the commercial, government, and transportation spectrum in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and customer experience management, business operations, healthcare claims and administration, and human capital solutions.

