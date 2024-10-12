Diversified Trust Co Invests $228,000 in Centerspace (NYSE:CSR)

Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Centerspace in the fourth quarter worth $607,000. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands grew its stake in Centerspace by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 18,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic grew its stake in Centerspace by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 8,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Centerspace during the 1st quarter valued at about $279,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Centerspace in the first quarter valued at about $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Centerspace alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CSR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Centerspace from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Centerspace from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Centerspace from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Centerspace from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.40.

Centerspace Trading Up 0.1 %

Centerspace stock opened at $69.67 on Friday. Centerspace has a 52 week low of $46.74 and a 52 week high of $76.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.89.

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($1.39). The business had revenue of $65.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.90 million. Centerspace had a negative net margin of 2.16% and a negative return on equity of 0.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Centerspace will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

Centerspace Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Centerspace’s payout ratio is -375.00%.

About Centerspace

(Free Report)

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of September 30, 2023, Centerspace owned interests in 71 apartment communities consisting of 12,785 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Centerspace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerspace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.