Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Takes $832,000 Position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 77,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $832,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Snap by 587.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 14,667,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,629,000 after purchasing an additional 12,533,653 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,317,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503,230 shares in the last quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 144.5% in the 1st quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 5,094,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,488,000 after buying an additional 3,011,400 shares during the last quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT bought a new position in shares of Snap in the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,591,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Snap by 74.0% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,824,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201,565 shares in the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Snap alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Snap

In other Snap news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total transaction of $239,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 463,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,160,698.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.85, for a total value of $1,327,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,327,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,451,419.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total value of $239,040.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 463,908 shares in the company, valued at $6,160,698.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,510,352 shares of company stock worth $13,446,353 over the last quarter. Insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SNAP shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Snap from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Snap in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Snap from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Snap in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Snap from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.85.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SNAP

Snap Price Performance

NYSE SNAP opened at $11.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a PE ratio of -15.47 and a beta of 1.01. Snap Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.29 and a 52-week high of $17.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 3.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.72.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 42.84% and a negative net margin of 23.49%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Snap

(Free Report)

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.