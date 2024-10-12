Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $756,000 Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,776,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,978,218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,536,913 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,397,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,105,994,000 after buying an additional 4,251,371 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,280,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $725,657,000 after acquiring an additional 218,516 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,696,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $645,434,000 after acquiring an additional 28,771 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,453,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $609,609,000 after acquiring an additional 191,763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 1,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total transaction of $148,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,174,909.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $156,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,675,400. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 1,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total value of $148,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,174,909.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,532 shares of company stock worth $1,507,309 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 1.2 %

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $162.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.24, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.49 and a 52 week high of $164.18.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.03. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 21.43%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ICE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $167.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Intercontinental Exchange

About Intercontinental Exchange

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.