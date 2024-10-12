Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Holdings Decreased by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC cut its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Prologis in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Central Valley Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 640.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PLD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Prologis from $142.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.71.

Prologis Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of PLD stock opened at $120.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.91. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.64 and a fifty-two week high of $137.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.07.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.41). Prologis had a net margin of 36.37% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.73%.

Insider Transactions at Prologis

In other news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.07, for a total transaction of $671,164.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 13,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,046.09. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Prologis

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.