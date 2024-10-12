Czech National Bank Purchases 2,076 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Pentair were worth $3,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PNR. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pentair by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 4,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Pentair by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 44,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,252,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pentair by 138.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 834,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,655,000 after acquiring an additional 484,810 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Pentair by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 73,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,371,000 after acquiring an additional 5,826 shares during the period. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pentair during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PNR opened at $97.63 on Friday. Pentair plc has a 12-month low of $57.18 and a 12-month high of $98.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.90.

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.08. Pentair had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is 23.29%.

PNR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Pentair from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Pentair from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Pentair from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Pentair from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pentair presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.33.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

