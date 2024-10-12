Czech National Bank Raises Stock Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,283 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Insulet were worth $3,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PODD. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Insulet by 1.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 181 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in Insulet by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 3,439 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Insulet by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its position in Insulet by 23.2% during the third quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 505 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PODD opened at $233.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a PE ratio of 42.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $214.20 and a 200-day moving average of $194.64. Insulet Co. has a 52-week low of $125.82 and a 52-week high of $243.98.

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $488.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.00 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 21.11%. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PODD. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Insulet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Insulet from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Insulet from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Insulet from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Insulet from $236.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.60.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

