Czech National Bank Acquires 2,843 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Czech National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 47,316 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,843 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Hologic were worth $3,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 77.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,297,197 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $490,931,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753,016 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,535,258 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $188,243,000 after purchasing an additional 450,190 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 60.9% in the second quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,338,970 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $173,669,000 after purchasing an additional 885,524 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 5.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,326,992 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $172,780,000 after buying an additional 124,739 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in Hologic by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,271,603 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $168,666,000 after buying an additional 87,176 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hologic alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HOLX shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Citigroup cut shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hologic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Hologic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hologic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Christiana Stamoulis sold 9,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total value of $718,600.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,615,024. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Hologic news, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 3,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total value of $294,237.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,157,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,755,443.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christiana Stamoulis sold 9,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total transaction of $718,600.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,472 shares in the company, valued at $3,615,024. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,280 shares of company stock valued at $1,469,973. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Price Performance

NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $79.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Hologic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.02 and a 12-month high of $84.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.98.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.04. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 17.59%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Hologic Profile

(Free Report)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.