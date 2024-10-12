Czech National Bank Acquires 1,202 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Czech National Bank grew its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,393 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $3,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EXPE. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 26,088 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $3,862,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 11.7% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,864 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Emprise Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the third quarter valued at about $223,000. Ashburton Jersey Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,059,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Expedia Group

In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 12,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total value of $1,657,163.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,829,740. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 12,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total transaction of $1,657,163.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,829,740. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 5,417 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.60, for a total transaction of $729,128.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 84,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,379,487.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,019 shares of company stock worth $5,390,191 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on EXPE. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Expedia Group from $130.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price (down from $145.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.85.

Expedia Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $150.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.40. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.48 and a 12 month high of $160.05.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The online travel company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 47.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 8.98 EPS for the current year.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

